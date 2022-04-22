Green up There will be a climate justice rally on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Waterfront Park in Newburyport.
Fab 4 Forever
It will be worth the trip to Larcom Theatre at 13 Wallis St. in Beverly to hear “Studio Two – A Beatles Tribute” on Saturday, April 23, from 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $29.
Rock outTo “Beyond Purple — A Tribute Featuring Jimi Bell” at 8 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury.
Summer easyListen to “Porgy and Bess” on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m. as the Metropolitan Opera pretaped radio broadcast series continues.Tune to WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP also streams live on www.ncmhub.org.
You knew this was comingJoin Gigi Bella Luce of Gigi’s Spiritual Awakenings of Merrimac for a psychic fair Sunday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Club, 25 Low St. Contact Luce at Readingsbygigi@gmail.com.
Castle touringIf you haven’t been yet, check out Hammond Castle Museum guided tours in Gloucester on Saturday, April 23, starting at 10 a.m.
