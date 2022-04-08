Musical diplomacy
Listen to the band Scott Brown & The Diplomats on Friday, April 8, at 8 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury. Tickets range from $15 to $105.
Easter Egg hunt
The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Commission’s egg hunt will take place at Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road, beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 9. Children ages 2 through 5 will begin their egg hunt at 9:45 a.m., while kids ages 6 through 8 will begin hunting at 10:15 a.m. Admission is free. Bring your own basket.
Go fly a kite
Saturday, April 9, is Kite Day at Essex’s Cogswell Grant. If you’ve ever wanted to do this and haven’t yet, members of Kites Over New England will inspire you. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bring a kite to fly or learn how to make one. Free for kite flyers and spectators. $10 for kite-making workshop. Cogswell’s Grant is at 60 Spring St., Essex. Call 978-768-3632 with questions.
Take a tour
A walking tour of Plum Island Point, organized by Plum Island Outdoors and led by Bill Sargent, takes place Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. The 60-minute tours are from Newburyport’s Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking available in the lot. Cost is $10 payable at the walk. More details: https://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-point-plum-island-beach-13/.
Two (or more) for tea
On Sunday, April 10, there will be a princess tea party from 10 a.m. to noon in the cafeteria of Amesbury High School. Admission is $5 for adults, $10 for children.
