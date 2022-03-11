Free hugs
The Nice People of Newburyport Facebook group will give hugs for no charge Saturday, March 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Market Square “to spread joy and love.”
Rock crooners
A Tribute to Journey, The Great Escape on Friday, March 11, at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury, 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $19.50 for reserved seating.
More music
Playing Dead + Shadow Riders, Saturday, March 12, at the Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury, 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $19 for reserved seating.
Art show
The Newburyport Art Association presents the “2022 Young and Budding Artists exhibition,” featuring artwork from local students in grades 1-12, 65 Water St., Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 13, 1 to 5 p.m. Email: naa@newburyportart.org or call 978-465-8769.
Get jazzed
Liz Frame & The Kickers will kick out the jams Sunday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Plum Island Beachcoma. The Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.