NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will continue deliberations about whether to purchase the surplus Massachusetts National Guard building at 57 Low St. during a Committee on Budget & Finance and Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday.
The former council voted 6-5 against purchasing 57 Low St. in February, but was given one more chance to consider the property after soil borings and air quality tests were conducted in late summer.
Pushed over from the previous term, the new council will review three orders – all seeking to authorize the purchase of the Low Street property for $220,000 with varying conditions.
To learn more about these orders, visit Pages 113-119 of the Dec. 13 council packet at www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif7106/f/agendas/city_council_packet_12_13_2021_1.pdf.
The state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represents the National Guard in this sale, has given the city until Jan. 31 to close on the property.
“I’m looking forward to a productive meeting of working together collaboratively,” Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who chairs the Committee on Budget & Finance, said in a statement.
Zeid added that he does not believe any of the three orders have the support they need, “so we will be on the hunt for something new.”
With the Jan. 31 deadline looming, Zeid expects these orders to move out of committee soon, so the council can officially vote.
The meeting Thursday begins at 6:30 p.m. It’s hybrid, so people can watch via Zoom or attend at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St.
At the council meeting Monday, council President Heather Shand announced committee assignments.
For the full list of assignments, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.