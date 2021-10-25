NEWBURYPORT — In the first of two programs to help voters learn more about the 11 people running for the City Council – all unopposed – Local Pulse internet radio host Joe DiBiase spoke with six of those candidates Saturday.
Those interviews can heard any time by selecting Show #375 at https://www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/.
In a show that spanned an hour and a half, DiBiase spoke with incumbent Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid; at-large candidate Mark Wright; incumbent Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane; incumbent at-large Councilor Afroz Khan; at-large candidate Connie Preston; and incumbent Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley.
The second group of five council candidates are scheduled on the next show Saturday, Oct. 30.
They are Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand; Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace; at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel; Ed Cameron, a candidate for at-large councilor; and Jennie Donahue, a candidate for Ward 2 councilor.
