SALISBURY — A massive fire blew through multiple buildings on Salisbury Beach overnight, resulting in both destruction and evacuations.
There were no reports of injuries or fatalities to either residents living in or near the area or to first responders. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Salisbury firefighters with help from others from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine fought the 9-alarm blaze on Central Avenue for hours. Two residential buildings and Michael's Oceanfront Motel were destroyed.
Strong winds coming off the ocean complicated the battle and firefighters went door-to-door notifying people they had to leave their homes. The town has set up a warming station for those affected.
"My stepsister texted me around 4 a.m. asking if we were OK," said Carrie Averhill, who lives on nearby Beach Road. "She said there was a fire in Salisbury and I looked out the windows and saw more emergency vehicles than I've ever seen in one place."
No injuries were immediately reported but more than two dozen people have been displaced, officials said.
The Red Cross is assisting "at least 20 people" affected by the fire at the Salisbury Council on Aging at 43 Lafayette Ave.
Locals said they ran from their homes and apartments after hearing police officers screaming for them to get out, according to reports.
Fire victims and those evacuated can reach the Red Cross at (800) 564-1234.
This is a developing story. Check back to newburyportnews.com for updates.
