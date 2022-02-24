Twos were wild for Rob and Michelle Gustison of Merrimac who welcomed their baby boy Abdon Erik Gustison Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport
A birthday for the record books
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Newburyport's Thirsty Whale welcomes customers again
- Amesbury woman sues landlord for alleged rat infestation
- Newburyport Board of Health ends indoor public mask mandate
- Letter: Pentucket district overrides would be burdensome
- Salisbury Farmers Market continues to grow
- Mama Dukes to celebrate reopening
- Amesbury man banned from former street
- In Salisbury, a house in motion
- Court Log: Feb. 18, 2022
- Georgetown downs Manchester-Essex, earns first share of CAL Baker title 2009
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.