WEST NEWBURY — Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson wrote that the air emanating from old trees can renew a weary spirit. If this is true, then some uplifting breezes must be wafting along Main Street where a massive black oak has been growing since 1730 and appears headed for “State Champion” recognition.
Chair Fred Chanania of the Tree Committee reported recently that the tree, whose scientific name is Quercus velutina, stands 99 feet tall, with a circumference of 228 inches and a crown spread of 77 feet.
He nominated the tree for state champion consideration in April 2020 and recently, state foresters came out to take official measurements. The designation of state champion is made via a point system based on girth, height and crown spread of the tree, which is located on private property off Main Street in the western part of town.
The point value for the current champion black oak is 337, while the point value for the local tree was estimated to be 346. The Tree Committee is now awaiting a final determination from the state.
Taken root well before the Revolutionary War, the tree’s age is estimated at 290 years, calculated by using the standard growth factor table and a value of 4.0 mid-range for the oaks listed.
According to the Tree Committee, the oak grows on a steep hill that could not be farmed, “This tree survived the many historical eras of the West Newbury landscape — from deep forest in the 1700s to pasturing in the 1800s, and the subsequent heavy agricultural eras of the 1800s and 1900s,” the committee states. Chanania called the tree simply remarkable for both age and size.
“It’s a big one,” he said.
He also announced that West Newbury has achieved Tree City USA designation from the state and the Arbor Day Foundation. This gives the town national recognition for efforts to protect local trees and encourage tree planting.
“It’s sort of a big deal among tree people,” said the chair.
The public is invited to join the committee to celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 30.
The panel has partnered with Bartlett Tree Experts to distribute free native tree seedlings from 10 a.m. to noon outside G.A.R. Memorial Library that day. Come pick up a tree seedling for the backyard and bring any questions about tree planting.
Then from noon to 1:30 p.m., committee members will lead a hike around Mill Pond. Participants will learn how to identify common trees by bark, bud and leaf as well as a little history of New England’s forests. Hiking is easy, but could be muddy.
For more information: https://www.wnewbury.org/tree-committee.
