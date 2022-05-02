NEWBURYPORT — On Saturday, April 30, 19-year-old Allison Brock of Newburyport, MA had her wish to plant trees granted. She has refractory epilepsy. To grant her wish, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island worked closely with Newburyport’s Parks and Recreation Department. Brock and her family often walk the rail trail in Newburyport, so it was the perfect location for the nine trees planted in her honor.
During Saturday’s ceremony, Allison Brock was joined by her parents, Nancy and Donald Brock, her sister, Shannon, her grandmother, her service dog Sky, and about 25 friends, family, and members of the community. Also on site were Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Parks Director Lisë Reid, Arborist Michael Hennessey, Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island Wish Coordinator Sarah Bonner, and other representatives of Make-A-Wish and the Parks Department.
Allison Brock and her friends and family helped plant three of the nine trees that are part of her wish. Allison Brock, her family, and Mayor Reardon participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Nancy Brock said that this was the perfect wish for her daughter because it combined three things that anyone who knows Allison Brock knows about her — she loves the environment and nature and is passionate about conservation, her friends and family are incredibly important to her, and she has a kind heart and cares about giving back.
Mayor Reardon commented that the teenager’s wish is especially important to the City of Newburyport, as conservation and addressing climate change are important concerns, and the timing of Allison Brock’s wish was perfect, just after Earth Day and one day before Arbor Day.
In addition to the trees, her wish will include a bench and a plaque in her honor, that will be installed later this spring.
About Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish can be a spark that helps a child believe anything is possible. In the face of life-threatening medical conditions, wishes enable children to experience profound joy, renewed strength and resiliency, and lasting hope to keep striving and dreaming for the future. Together with generous supporters and 300+ volunteers, the organization has granted the wishes of more than 9,000 children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island since its founding nearly 40 years ago, and its vision is to grant the wish of every medically eligible child. For more information and ways to get involved, visit www.massri.wish.org.
