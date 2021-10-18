Gas prices continue to contribute to inflation concerns, rising nine cents per gallon in the last week and cutting further into household budgets across Massachusetts.
AAA Massachusetts reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.27 in its latest weekly survey. That's up from $3.10 a month ago and just $2.10 a year ago.
"Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles," AAA's Mary Maguire said. "And unfortunately, it doesn't look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon."
The last time prices in Massachusetts were this high was October 2014 at $3.32 per gallon, according to AAA, which said increasing crude oil prices are the "primary factor" behind the higher prices at the pump.
The Consumer Price Index rose 4% in the Boston area over the past year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week, lower than the national rate, which was up 5.4%.
Energy prices surged upward by more than 26% since September 2020, largely due to gas prices that rose 42.9% and are contributing to rising U.S import prices.
Food prices in the Boston area increased over the year by 3.8%, mainly due to a 10.2% increase in restaurant prices.
