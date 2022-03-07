NEWBURYPORT — Gasoline prices hit record highs Monday with the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline hitting $4.16 in Massachusetts, according to a recent AAA survey.
The record cost comes after the average gas price went up 54 cents from last week ($3.62), averaging $4.16 per gallon. This is the highest average price ever recorded by AAA in Massachusetts. Today’s price is 72 cents higher than a month ago ($3.44), and $1.48 higher than March 7, 2021, ($2.68). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 10 cents higher than the national average.
The gas spike comes in response to the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine late last month, according to AAA.
“The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question of whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry. As that issue continues to be debated today, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities,” AAA Director of Public/Government Affairs Mary Maguire said. “The 45-cent increase in gas prices here in the U.S. over the past seven days amounts to the single largest increase since AAA has tracked domestic gas prices. The negative impact of these explosive prices on American consumers will only increase in the near term.”
AAA Northeast’s March 7 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 45 cents higher than last week ($3.61), averaging $4.06 a gallon. The national average hasn’t been this high since July 2008. Today’s national average price is 62 cents higher a month ago ($3.44), and $1.30 higher than this day last year ($2.76).
With gas prices creeping to new highs not seen in years, AAA recommends the following fuel saving tips:
· Tires and maintenance – keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated.
· Plan ahead – map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times. Combine errands and go to "one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).
· Watch your speed – fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14%.
· Avoid excessive idling – a car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.
· Use "fast pass" or “express” toll lanes – avoiding unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway helps save fuel.
· Avoid rush hour – take advantage of flex work hours to avoid commuting during peak traffic times.
· Anticipate road conditions – watch the traffic ahead and "time" stoplights to maintain momentum and avoid unnecessary stop and go.
· Regular vs. Premium – if regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all you need. Opting for premium when your car doesn’t require it will only cost you money and doesn’t improve fuel economy.
