GEORGETOWN — Assistance with taxes for older adults and those with moderate incomes is offered through the AARP Income Tax Preparation Program.
The program is available at the Georgetown Council on Aging on Thursdays through April 13.
Appointments will be scheduled by telephone to drop off and pick up documents and completed tax returns. Documents will be dropped off and picked up at the Georgetown Senior Community Center.
The criteria for the Massachusetts Circuit Breaker tax credit program are available at the Council on Aging office.
To schedule appointments, call the council at 978-352-5726 on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
