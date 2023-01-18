GEORGETOWN — The AARP Income Tax Preparation Program will be presented Thursdays from Feb. 9 to April 13 at the Georgetown Senior Community Center.
The program, available through the Georgetown Council on Aging, is open to older adults and moderate-income people.
The program will include scheduled telephone appointments followed by scheduled same-day appointments to drop off and pick up documents and completed tax returns at the Senior Community Center.
The criteria for the Massachusetts Circuit Breaker tax credit program is available at the Council on Aging office at 51 North St.
To schedule income tax preparation appointments, call the council at 978-352-5726 on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.