NEWBURYPORT — For 19 minutes, an estimated 200 abortion rights protesters blocked High Street near Newburyport Superior Court on Saturday morning as part of an hourlong protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to abolish Roe v. Wade.
Organizer Paula Estey said the 19 minutes represented the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that recognizes a woman's right to vote.
"It's really, really good under the circumstances, I think," Estey said, referring to the number of protesters who showed up. "People are pretty depressed."
Estey, who operates a local art gallery, said although the reproductive rights of Massachusetts women will not be affected by the Supreme Court's decision to abolish what was a constitutional right to an abortion for almost 50 years, it was important for local residents to add their voices to national protests.
"Just because we're in Massachusetts doesn't mean we don't help the rest of the nation," she said.
Newburyport resident Mariah Newman echoed Estey's sentiment, saying it was about standing up for what she believes is right and for future generations.
"We need to stand up for our neighbors," Newman said.
The protest was monitored by local police, who reported no incidents other than some motorists who were irate because they were forced to take a detour around the blocked-off area.
At one point, a woman walking her dog said abortion was murder and shouted, "We won," as she walked past protesters.
That prompted a protester to hurl an expletive at her. The woman walking her dog declined to give her name when approached by a Daily News reporter.
About 11 a.m., after approximately an hour of protesting, an organizer thanked people for coming and essentially told them the protest was over.
Within minutes, the large crowd dispersed.
