NEWBURYPORT — For the last few weeks, Bresnahan Elementary third-graders have been creating collages of Spider Man, puppies, cats and other favorite subjects using familiar faces as source materials: school teachers.
“Face for a base” uses the profile photos of four special subject teachers as a starting point for students to assemble works of art using paper, glue, paint and other materials until a new form is created.
Art teacher Pamela Standley-Jamison said the lesson is done each October starting three weeks before Halloween so the finished pieces can be displayed in time for the spooky holiday.
“This lesson has stood the test of time,” Standley-Jamison said, adding the “super creative” lesson gives students a chance to get their hands dirty and away from computer screens.
Rowan Alphonse, who created a zombie using physical education teacher Matthew Valli’s face as his base, said his hands did not exactly get dirty.
“They were a little gluey,” the 8-year-old said.
Keira Dower, also 8, said she loved the project because it allowed her and others to make something that did not exist. She also liked getting her hands all gluey.
“It was very fun because we got very messy,” Keira, who made a dog for her collage, said.
Music teacher Gardner Rulan-Miller, another staff member who lent their face for the project, said he was thrilled to be a part of it — calling it a good way for students to be silly while also being productive and creative.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.