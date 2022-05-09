Beck Hermann, 17, of Newbury, a senior at Essex North Shore Agricultural School in Danvers, has been named a semifinalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
He is one of 620 national semifinalists chosen from a field of more than 5,000 candidates expected to graduate from U.S. high schools this year. After graduation, Hermann will attend the College of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
•••
Kendall Woods of Newburyport has been inducted into the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society at Penn State University.
Woods is a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. She is a 2019 graduate of Newburyport High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.