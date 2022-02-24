Several Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Amesbury: Aidan Grot, Benjamin Jackson.
Byfield: Danielle West.
Groveland: Emily Brown, Jessica Scholz.
•••
Four area students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
Georgetown: Ryan Jeffrey Litch.
Groveland: Samuel Joseph Hubbard.
Salisbury: Margaret Eileen Doyle.
West Newbury: Thomas Alan Shepard.
•••
Noah Gillingham of Newburyport, a finance major, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Providence College.
•••
Students from Greater Newburyport were named to the fall dean's list at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Georgetown: Ainsley Corriveau, Samantha Geberth, Sean Lavelle.
Merrimac: John Cain.
Rowley: Katherine Kircher.
Salisbury: Sean Bellamy.
•••
Jonathan Daniel Pena, a senior at Boston University's School of Hospitality Administration, was named to the dean's list for the fall semester. He is the son of Jorge and Silvia Pena of West Newbury.
•••
Gabriela Alexandra Pena and Michael Elizabeth Pena were named to the dean's list for the fall semester at Northern Essex Community College. They are the twin daughters of Jorge and Silvia Pena of West Newbury.
