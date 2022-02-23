Several Greater Newburyport students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Amesbury: Larissa Havey, a junior majoring in biology.
Georgetown: Eleni Goddu, a senior majoring in marketing; Kathryn White, a junior majoring in biology.
Merrimac: Kayla King, a sophomore majoring in psychology; Anna Milne, a freshman with an undeclared major.
Newburyport: Elle Doucette, a freshman with an undeclared major.
Tyler James Clements, a freshman majoring in sport management, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Temple University in Philadelphia. Clements is a student in the School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management.
Michael Twomey of Newburyport, a computer science major, has named to the dean’s for the fall semester at MassBay Community College in Wellesley Hills.
Karoline Elizabeth Jacobs of Newbury, a second-year student majoring in forestry, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Emily Watson Gould, the daughter of Craig and Robin Gould of Newbury, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Elon University in Elon, North Carolina.
Apostolis Jeorje Tassis-Laskos of Amesbury received an honorable mention for the fall semester at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.
