GEORGETOWN — Acting Fire Chief Chuck Savage will retire Saturday, capping off a career of more than 45 years in fire service.
He will be replaced by Deputy Chief Matt McKay, who succeeds Savage on the first day of the new year.
“It has been an honor serving and protecting the residents of Georgetown for nearly 20 years alongside the many dedicated men and women of the Georgetown Fire Department,” Savage said in a release from the department.
“I thank all the firefighters and town officials who I have had the pleasure of working with throughout my career for all of their support, guidance and professionalism over the years,” he added. “I retire confident that I am leaving the department in excellent and very capable hands.”
Savage joined the Georgetown Fire Department as a call firefighter in 2004 and rose through the ranks. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006, captain in 2019 and then acting Chief in May 2021.
Before arriving in Georgetown, Savage was a member of the Cold Spring Harbor, New York, Fire Department after joining the volunteer force in 1976. In 1977, he was promoted to rescue lieutenant and became an emergency medical technicians that same year.
Savage rose to become assistant chief in 1981 and then served as chief from 1987 to 1989. He remained with the Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department until 1999.
He served alongside his father, a member of the department from 1938 to 2002.
McKay and other members of the Georgetown department congratulated Savage upon his upcoming retirement.
“On behalf of the Georgetown Fire Department, I congratulate Chuck on a long and successful career in fire service and wish him all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life,” McKay said in the release.
“It has been a true honor working and learning alongside him, and he should be very proud of all his hard work, dedication and commitment to our community over the years,” he added.
