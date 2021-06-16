Action! The Screening Room to reopen Friday 

NEWBURYPORT – The Screening Room, the city's beloved 99-seat arthouse cinema on State Street, is scheduled to reopen Friday after months of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
With the state lifting those restrictions late last month, the timing to open the cinema like it was before COVID seemed propitious according to co-owners Ben and Becca Fundis.
"People are so happy," Becca Fundis said earlier this week.
Following local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, The Screening Room is able to reopen at full capacity.
"We will accommodate anyone who asks for socially distanced seating. Per state mandate, non-vaccinated patrons are required to wear masks and maintain six feet of social distance at all times inside the theater, except when actively eating or drinking," they said in a separate statement.
The Fundises purchased The Screening Room in late July 2020 from Andrew Mungo and Nancy Langsam, who founded the business and had been running it for 38 years.
Ben and Becca, who recently relocated to the Newburyport area from New York's Hudson Valley knew business would be slow or even non-existent until the pandemic was under control.
"We were OK waiting it out," Becca Fundis said.
They tried opening the cinema at one-fourth capacity in October only to see COVID cases rise to the point where they closed again in December. They remained afloat by offering private viewings and online watch parties. They also were lucky enough to receive state grant money and plenty of donations from area film lovers.
"They basically helped us cover the costs during the winter," she added.
For the time being, The Screening Room will only be able to offer packaged food items, along with bottled and canned beverages, for concessions. But fresh popcorn is on the way, maybe in a month, after they install sinks and fulfill other local health department requirements.
"It will smell right and look right," Ben Fundis said about the popular snack.
First up for The Screening Room is the Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In The Height." Other summer showings include a special screening of "Together Together" with director and Newburyport native Nikole Beckwith, an evening with the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival, and a selection of both new features movies from the past year that deserve to have their moment on the big screen.
On select days, The Screening Room will offer "Masked Matinees" – special screenings where tickets will be sold to 25% capacity, masks will be mandatory for the entire show, and no concessions will be sold.
Tickets for all films will be available at the box office starting 30 minutes before showtime.
"We're really looking forward to it. This business strives for routine, it's a beautiful routine and we're looking forward to getting back to it," Ben Fundis said.
To read more about health and safety practices at The Screening Room visit: www.newburyportmovies.com/
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
