NEWBURYPORT — Ann Federowicz of Rivers of Wellness Acupuncture appears Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will speak with Federowicz, who has a master’s of acupuncture from the Institute of Taoist Education and Acupuncture, about the essence of Qi (pronounced “chee”); how Qi circulates through channels in the body; and what conditions lead to Qi getting stuck – thereby contributing to symptoms.
Federowicz will explain how acupuncturists are trained to discern where Qi is not properly circulating, and why the insertion of “hair thin” needles can restore the flow of energy throughout the body to improve health and well-being, according to a press release.
Sh will also discuss the many conditions that acupuncture has been proven to be either an effective or therapeutic treatment for, including arthritis, knee pain, headaches and insomnia.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
