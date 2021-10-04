SALISBURY — The planning director is hoping to add some art and culture to town, one utility box at a time.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson said Salisbury has been looking at painting utility boxes for a while and pointed to Amesbury as a great example of a municipality that has recently done so.
“You essentially have people beautify these utility boxes,” Pearson said. “That is really what it is all about.”
Local artist and author Donna Keefe recently received an $800 grant from the town’s Cultural Council to paint a local utility box; Pearson figured that now would be the time to begin exploring the possibility of doing more.
“The idea is to start with one and then we can create a set of specifications,” she said.
Pearson added that most of the utility boxes in Salisbury are owned by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and would require state approval before making any changes to them.
The town, however, owns several utility boxes located on the Town Common and an irrigation utility box there is the most likely candidate to become the first canvas, according to Pearson.
“By doing this first one, we can start a discussion on this and get some people excited about it,” Pearson said. “Then, we can apply for a MassDOT permit to do the other ones and figure out what kind of funding we would need for it to be able to go forward.”
Pearson brought her idea to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting Sept. 27 and won approval to get the work started. The board will, however, need to approve Keefe’s final design.
Keefe said she hopes to paint an abstract, colorful and whimsical work of art on the utility box and is working on designs to submit to the Board of Selectmen at its meeting Oct. 18.
“It won’t be a scene but I hope to include some kind of thought-provoking text integrated into the painting,” Keefe said.
Keefe said she hopes to have the project done by the end of October.
“I’m excited to be doing this and I would like to see more public art in Salisbury,” Keefe said.
Keefe’s website: www.donnamkeefe.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
