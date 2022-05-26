AMESBURY — A two-alarm fire damaged a two-family home at 29 Elm St. last week.
Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush told The Daily News on Thursday, May 19, that the third-floor house fire was responsible for the death of a pet cat at 31 Elm St.
Berkenbush said he responded to the fire in the neighborhood of 25 or 27 Elm St., while dispatch operators indicated it was 31 Elm St.
Deputy Fire Chief Jim Nolan clarified Wednesday that the fire was at 29 Elm St.
Assessor records indicate that the property is owned by Steve and Megan Gilleo and was assessed at $350,700 in 2021.
Records also show the Gilleos purchased the property from Vincent Forzese for $130,000 in September 2012.
The home was built in 1903 and includes 1,945 square feet of living area.
Nolan was, however, unable to provide an estimate on the fire damage as of Wednesday.
At least two people, a father and a son, were saved from the fire, which was confined to the third floor.
An Amesbury firefighter was transported to the hospital with burns on his hand but he quickly returned to work.
