BYFIELD — The Society of the Companions of the Holy Cross announces the reopening of Adelynrood, its retreat and conference center, for the 2022 season.
The center has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started, although virtual programs have been ongoing.
“We are so excited to be opening Adelynrood and welcoming the community in for programs, overnight stays, and meals in our dining room,” said Edwina Simpson, companion-in-charge. “We are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our guests and our staff while continuing to offer the hospitality we are known for at Adelynrood.”
Adelynrood’s reopening coincides with the relaunch of its website, www.adelynrood.org, to better showcase Adelynrood’s peaceful surroundings and simple approach. On the site, visitors will find easy navigation to learn more about individual reservations, business or group meeting facilities, or program details and registration.
“Adelynrood is a unique place with a focus on hospitality so we wanted our website to offer that same friendliness to people as they browse the site for details about our facilities and programs,” said Sarah van Gulden, Adelynrood general manager. “We invite people to explore the site and then come for a visit.”
Adelynrood’s summer program series kicks off with the return of the annual open house, neighborhood picnic and craft fair on the retreat center’s historic grounds on Saturday, June 4.
The entire community is invited to this free event. “If you’ve visited Adelynrood before, this is the perfect opportunity to share it with your family, friends, or faith community. If you haven’t visited, it’s a great way to explore all that Adelynrood offers,” van Gulden said.
Learn more about the Adelynrood open house, upcoming programs and the center’s other offerings at www.adelynrood.org.
