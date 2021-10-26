AMESBURY — The Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. is ready to welcome an old favorite when the annual Autumn Evening of Giving returns to Ristorante Molise on Monday night.
Patty Hoyt, president of the AEFI board of directors, said the Autumn Evening of Giving is one of the most entertaining events the nonprofit organization holds each year.
“This is a lot of fun and it is a way to kick off the school year with grants,” Hoyt said.
The presentation of the annual Peter Gray Friend of Education award is expected to be a highlight of the program. The recipients of the annual Sgt. Jordan M. Shay grant and the fall grants for innovative staff proposals will also be announced.
Gray was a founding member of AEFI in the 1980s and the organization decided to recognize him by naming the Friend of Education award in his honor in the 1990s.
“He was the kind of person who volunteered and expected no recognition,” Hoyt said. “He volunteered for many things, including the Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the School Committee, as well as one of the founders of AEFI. He did things because he believed in them and he supported the Amesbury Public Schools.”
AEFI is a nonprofit dedicated to raising money to benefit Amesbury Public Schools, as well as celebrate the people who support the school district.
This will be the first Autumn Evening of Giving that AEFI has held since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event last year. Tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance at www.aefionline.com. Tickets are $30 at the door. Doors open at Ristorante Molise at 6 p.m.
“We are now starting to get back into our traditions,” Hoyt said. “We’re going to be able to give more money for the total fall grants than we have before. We have had some generous donors who have kept us going through tough times.”
AEFI is holding its first online auction, which can be found at: www.32auctions.com/organizations/90282/auctions/112638?r=1&t=all.
“This gives the people who cannot attend Monday’s event a chance to participate,” Hoyt said.
Auction items include a dinner-around-town gift card basket, a Waterford flower vase, and a craft beer and wine gift basket.
Auction winners will be announced at the end of the Autumn Evening of Giving. To register for the auction, go to www.aefionline.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
