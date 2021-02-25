NEWBURY – Historic New England has created an aerial tour – by drone – of the 230-acre Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm.
The farm, at the end of Little's Lane, is one of HNE's most popular sites for visits, with grounds that include a 17th century manor house, a variety of farm animals in the paddock and hiking trails throughout the historic property.
The drone video shows the scope of the 230 acres on the farm with some information on the role the salt marsh plays in protecting the coast from erosion and flooding, offering food and refuge to hundreds of species, and improving air and water quality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.