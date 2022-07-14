WEST NEWBURY — Another volunteer is needed to fill a one-year term for the newly formed affordable housing trust.
Five residents applied and were appointed Monday.
The initial terms for the seats are staggered to ensure continuity and institutional memory on what is anticipated to be a significant and influential new entity in town.
At a Special Town Meeting in October, voters authorized the Select Board to establish the West Newbury Housing Trust, tasked with creating, supporting and protecting housing for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households and for the funding of community housing.
At this year’s annual Town Meeting, voters approved the affordable housing trust bylaw to govern the trust, comprising seven voting members – including a member of the Select Board yet to be chosen. The town manager – or a designee – serves as ex-officio.
Appointed for two-year terms were Deb Hamilton, Derek Mitchell and Pam Shaffer.
Hamilton moved to town in 1975. She worked as an educator for the Pentucket Regional School District before becoming a real estate agent for 40 years.
In this capacity, she discovered the compelling need to create more affordable housing in town. Hamilton served – or now serves on – the Planning Board, the Conservation Commission and the Mill Pond Committee; as well as being director of the Essex County Trail Association and vice President of West Newbury Riding and Driving Club.
She was on the Affordable Housing Trust Bylaw Committee, and said working to solve West Newbury’s significant need for low- and moderately priced homes “gives me a purpose in my retirement.”
Fairly new to town, Mitchell worked in community and economic development in Lowell and Lawrence for 15 years running various nonprofits with connections to the housing sector. He also owns a real estate portfolio that includes 34 units and is a partner in a large development project.
Shortly after moving to West Newbury in 1983, Shaffer joined the Housing Authority and helped to bring to fruition the affordable housing complex off Bachelor Street and the senior housing adjacent to the 1910 Town Office Building.
“I thought I would bring my own perspective (to the trust),” she said.
Appointed to initial one-year terms were Kevin Bowe and Donna Garcia.
Bowe works as chief of staff for a state senator and volunteers for the West Newbury Cable Advisory Committee For more than a decade, he was a small-business owner.
Like Mitchell, Garcia is also a newcomer to town. She spent 30 years working in affordable housing. She is a former president and CEO of nonprofits in Florida, Iowa, Michigan and other places; was an executive director for Habitat for Humanity; and is certified in adult credit repair, nonprofit mortgage lending and government programs such as Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership Grants under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“It’s a good, broad perspective,” Select Board member Rick Parker said of the volunteers.
According to the bylaw, the new trustees’ authorities and responsibilities will include the ability to accept and receive property or money; to purchase property with Select Board approval; to sell, lease, exchange, transfer or convey property at public auction or by private contract; and to manage or improve property or abandon any property trustees determine not to be worth retaining.
Trustees need the approval of the Select Board and Town Meeting voters to borrow money, and to mortgage and pledge trust assets as collateral.
Following the appointments, Select Board Chair David Archibald playfully told the group, “Thank you all – now get to work.”
Residents with experience or interest in any facets of affordable housing – zoning, real estate, banking, finance, law, architecture and social services – are encouraged to apply for the final position.
Applications to serve on are available on the town’s website, www.wnewbury.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.