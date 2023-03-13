BOSTON — The state’s top law enforcement officer is moving to implement a long-delayed update to the “right to repair” law approved by voters more than two years ago.
In a filing in U.S. District Court, Attorney General Andrea Campbell said she plans to issue a “notice of intent to terminate non-enforcement stipulation” under which her office will begin to enforce the updated law in June, regardless of a protracted federal court battle she said has delayed its implementation.
“The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago,” Campbell said in a statement. “Consumers and independent repair shops deserve to know whether they will receive access to vehicle repair data in the manner provided by the law.”
Campbell also argued in her court filing that the lawsuit filed against the state by a coalition of auto manufacturers seeking to undo the voter-approved changes should be dismissed.
In a statement, the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition praising Campbell for “standing with the voters and their right to get their car fixed wherever they choose as automakers increasingly try to create a monopoly in the car repair market.”
“During this delay, the automobile manufacturers have been unfairly steering new customers to their franchised dealerships, and consumers are losing,” Tommy Hickey, the group’s executive director, said in the statement. “We urge the federal court to finally rule in this case and appreciate the Attorney General’s action moving forward.”
Question 1, which was approved by more than 75% of the state’s voters in the election Nov. 3, 2020, calls for modifying the law to allow auto repair shops to access “telematics” data from vehicles. A costly ballot fight pitted the nation’s automakers against small repair shops backed by the retail parts industry.
Two weeks after the vote, automakers sued to block the new law from taking effect. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the trade group Alliance for Automobile Innovation argues that the changes would violate federal laws.
Automakers contend a 2013 voter-approved “right to repair” law already allows for sharing of mechanical data. The companies say the voter-sanctioned update would allow “unprotected access to vehicle data that goes far beyond what is needed to repair a vehicle.”
The lawsuit also claims the referendum “sets an impossible task” for updating car computer systems that could prevent automakers from selling vehicles in Massachusetts. It revisits many of the arguments made against the referendum, including that it risks safety and compromises personal data.
Supporters of the changes say the law needed updating because it unfairly allows car makers to use wireless technology to steer business toward dealerships, cutting out small shops and driving up consumer costs.
The lawsuit to block the law has been grinding on in federal court in Boston amid a mountain of legal filings and several delays in a ruling in the case.
U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock recently delayed a verdict in the case for the sixth time. He cited a “demanding” criminal trial schedule, the resumption of “long delayed in-court non-trial proceedings” and other responsibilities for the delays.
In her court filing, Campbell said her office recognizes the “demands of a busy trial court, the technical complexity of the trial evidence, and the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic during the litigation of this case” but added that her office has a “statutory duty” to implement the voter approved changes.
