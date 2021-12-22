NEWBURY — The state Attorney General’s Office ruled Wednesday that the town Select Board violated the Open Meeting Law when three of its five members deliberated during a Council on Aging meeting June 29 without first posting notice.
On Aug. 12, the AG’s Division of Open Government received a complaint from resident Jack Rybicki, alleging that the board — specifically members Alicia Greco, Michael Doyle and Geoffrey Walker — violated the law by speaking during the Council on Aging meeting when the public was not permitted to speak.
Rybicki filed the complaint with the board July 12. On July 29, town counsel responded, asserting that the board members did not deliberate, but spoke “openly and in their individual capacity as members of the public.”
The Division of Open Government disagreed with town counsel.
At the beginning of the June 29 meeting, council Chair Joyce Machiros announced that public comment would not be permitted. The agenda for the meeting was to reconsider a council vote June 21 relating to construction plans for a new combined Town Hall and Council on Aging building at 25 High Road.
After some discussion on this agenda, Machiros asked if Greco, Doyle or Walker wanted to comment on the subject, and each did.
“The three board members did not speak in their capacity as members of the general public, but rather in their capacity as members of the board,” Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Carnes Flynn wrote to town counsel Wednesday with Greco and Rybicki copied in the email.
“The chair of the council expressly stated at the beginning of the meeting that no comments would be accepted from members of the public,” she added.
“Furthermore, the board members were invited to speak on the issue of the new Town Hall and Council on Aging facility precisely because of their positions as members of the board.”
The Select Board members could have reported on a discussion or vote of the board that had already taken place in a previous open meeting, Carnes Flynn said, but that’s not what happened.
Instead, at the invitation of the council chair, they shared “their opinions regarding the potential location of the Town Hall and the Council on Aging facility and the process for finding and assessing additional potential locations if needed, including the board’s role in that process and next steps it might take,” the assistant attorney general said.
After Greco, Doyle and Walker spoke, Evelyn Noyes, then a member of the council, asked if the Select Board would be willing to commit to forming a committee to explore other options for the facility.
Before any of the board members could respond, town counsel Lisa Mead said that because there was a quorum of the board present — three of its five members — they would be violating Open Meeting Law if they responded to that question. Following this advice, the board members did not respond.
Though the Division of Open Government did find that the board violated the Open Meeting Law, it did not find evidence to support that it was intentional.
“For the reasons stated above, we find that the board deliberated at the council’s June 29 meeting without first posting notice,” the division concluded. “We order immediate and future compliance with the Open Meeting Law, and caution that similar violations in the future may be considered evidence of intent to violate the law.”
Responding to a request for comment from The Daily News, Greco wrote in an email, “As the Division of Open Government found, the board did not intentionally violate the open meeting law.
“Indeed, the division found that the board was called upon to respond to the chair of the Council on Aging, which in fact we did,” the Select Board chair added.
“The board has at all times tried to maintain compliance with the Open Meeting Law.
“In this instance, the members responded independently to the chair of another body,” she said. “In the future, we will be sure to either not speak or post a meeting.”
