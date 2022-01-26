WEST NEWBURY — A water main break on Bridge Street had several town departments jumping into action over the weekend, but all is well now, according to Water Superintendent.
The emergency, which occurred Sunday afternoon, was triggered when an aging service saddle that connects the water main to water service broke.
“This type of periodic failure is inevitable in an aging water system, and we are fortunate that our hardworking water, DPW and public safety crews responded to and resolved the issue on Sunday,” said Town Manager Angus Jennings.
“Mike and crew did excellent work under freezing conditions responding to this incident, informing the public, and getting back on track,” Water Commissioner Dick Cushing said. “Very typical of the West Newbury Water Department.”
On Sunday about 5:30 p.m., Deputy Director Michael Dwyer of the Emergency Management Agency issued a CodeRED to residents who registered for the emergency alert messaging program to get the word out that there was a water main break near 30 Bridge St. and traffic may be affected. Water service for all residents on Bridge Street and a few on Albion Lane was affected as the Water Department and others worked late into the night on the eight-hour repair job.
“Everything is back to normal other than some residual discolored water in some areas which should clear up in a few hours,” Gootee said when reached for comment Monday morning.
West Newbury is not alone in facing challenges related to aging water systems, according to a report on Massachusetts water infrastructure and the implications for municipal budgets issued by State Auditor Suzanne Bump in 2017.
But the size of West Newbury’s system and the limited number of ratepayers supporting it make the town even more vulnerable, Jennings said, noting that, “West Newbury’s water rates are already among the highest in the region.”
He stressed that some aspects of West Newbury’s water infrastructure are in excellent shape, citing the new well field and chemical treatment building, a new Brake Hill water tank, and repairs to the Pipestave water tank that are due to take place this spring.
But the water infrastructure that requires the most investment are the aging water mains, many of which were built in the 1930s with New Deal funding, Jennings said.
Earlier this month, Gootee gave the Board of Water Commissioners an update on cost estimates for the future replacement of water mains, including in excess of $12 million to replace or reline more than 38,000 linear feet of piping.
Some sections of main replacement fall into the category of long-term needs while others are more pressing, the superintendent reported.
Because of funding approved at the Special Town Meeting last fall, engineering for the next phase of water main replacements on Church and Prospect streets is underway.
Jennings anticipates seeking funding to complete the project for these two roadways at the Special Town Meeting this fall. The town and the Water Department are pursuing state and federal grants and reduced-interest state loans. Still, Jennings says it is inevitable that most costs will be borne locally.
Jennings is in ongoing discussions with Gootee and the water commissioners, the Finance Department and the Select Board to figure out where funding to cover these looming costs would come.
Residents are encouraged to sign up at www.wnewbury.org to receive CodeRED alerts in the event of an emergency or critical community issue, such as the water main break Sunday, or evacuation notices, bioterrorism alerts, boil water notices and missing child reports.
