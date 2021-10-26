AMESBURY — Local police were at Amesbury High School for about an hour Tuesday around lunchtime after several students reported seeing a social media message that involved the “best way to shoot up a school.”
Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said the Snapchat screenshot did not target the school but instead originated in Georgia. From Georgia, a former Amesbury High student living in Alabama forwarded the message locally where it spread quickly throughout the student body Tuesday morning.
While Bailey said classes were not disrupted and the school did not need to go into lockdown, the message “did cause a little concern for 20 minutes.”
Local police met with the school’s principal and school superintendent who determined there was no threat to the school or students.
“It was an operational normal day for them,” Bailey said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
