Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.