NEWBURYPORT -- The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry Board of Directors approved Nate Allard as the chamber’s new president on Friday, after he worked as interim president since July.
Before July, Allard had worked as vice president since November 2020.
In a release from the chamber, Allard said, "This is not just an exciting career for me. This is a passion I hold close to my heart. I was born in this city, I grew up in this community, and I have worked in various member businesses. It is my goal to see that all our regional businesses succeed and that visitors can get a taste of what our city and the surrounding towns have to offer."
Since Allard joined the team at the chamber, membership has increased every month, and the total membership is pushing 800 members and counting, according to the release. The chamber’s events have also been successful, including record-breaking years of decorated lampposts, the annual Chamber Pot Fundraiser and Chamber Golf Classic.
With the holiday season around the corner, the chamber plans to host its traditional events, such as Witches’ Night Out and Santa’s Workshop, while also adding some new events and programs.
Allard noted that events "have been and will continue to be carefully planned and executed with attendee health and safety being the top priority."
Taunya Wolfe Finn, owner of Wolfe Adventures and Tours and chair of the Board of Directors, added, "The entire chamber has benefitted from his leadership and desire to do right by our members and residents."
She said Allard consistently asks members what they need and how the chamber can help them, and is "inclusive with a vision of working with our nonprofit and service provider members, business park owners, and our tourism sector, while still taking care of our retailers and restaurant owners."
When asked about Allard’s new position at the chamber, Mayor Donna Holaday said, "I know Nate will continue to champion the hard work, collaborative spirit and dedication of the chamber that has truly made Greater Newburyport the intersection of community and commerce."
