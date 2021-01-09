SEABROOK – A Seabrook police officer received minor injuries Friday after a suspected drunk driver evaded Hampton police and struck a Seabrook cruiser trying to stop him before being stopped by a spike strip placed across Route 286 and captured by Salisbury officers.
Seabrook police said the driver, Brian Kinney, 44, of Nashua, N.H., was arrested after he drove into Salisbury and hit the spike strip police had laid across the road. Salisbury police charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol; being a fugitive from justice; negligent operation; and failing to stop for police.
Police said that just before noon on Friday the Hampton Police Department notified Seabrook police that a suspected drunk driver had evaded their attempts to stop his vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the Seabrook police tried to stop the vehicle on Ocean Boulevard in Seabrook. The driver fled at high speed and led officers on a pursuit, causing an accident between his vehicle and a Seabrook police cruiser.
Seabrook police said in a press release that one officer was treated for minor injuries at the Seabrook Emergency Room.
Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said in the release, “The Seabrook Police Department is committed to the enforcement of New Hampshire’s driving under the influence laws with a continued goal of keeping the motoring public safe. Today’s event shows the cooperation between several area law enforcement agencies in furtherance of this goal.”
Seabrook police were helped by the Salisbury police, the New Hampshire State Police, and the Salisbury Fire Department.
The incident remains under investigation and the Seabrook Police Department anticipates several more charges to be filed in this case, according to the release.
Seabrook police Lt. Timothy Mone said injuries to Kinney's face shown in a booking photo were “pre-existing injuries and not as a result of his contact with the police today. Where he obtained those injuries is part of our ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Dan Hurley at the Seabrook Police Department, 603-474-5200.
