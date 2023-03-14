AMESBURY — North Shore bikers will kick-start their season March 26 at a pancake breakfast at American Legion Riders Chapter 113 in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The event at 14 Church St. is being held in memory of Nelson Selig of Essex. State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, will be among those in attendance. Selig was killed while riding in Ipswich on May 2, 2000.
Also being remembered is Mike “Slicky” Garner, a motorcyclist killed in Middleborough in 2017. More than 100 South Shore riders were stationed at highway overpass “standouts” with the “Check Twice” message in Garner’s memory.
The breakfast comes as the state gets ready to kick off its 20th Motorcycle Safety Awareness Period from March 25 to April 30. The monthlong campaign aims to reduce motorcycle-related crashes, injuries and fatalities (49 in 2022, down from 73 in 2021).
Last week, Gov. Maura Healey signed a proclamation announcing Motorcycle Safety Awareness Period, according to Chapter 113 member Paul Cote of Amesbury.
In 2022, many communities issued their own Motorcycle Safety Awareness proclamations, including Amesbury, Beverly, Danvers, Leominster, Medford, Peabody, Salem, Taunton, Waltham and Weymouth. Georgetown, Rowley and Salisbury are expected to join them this year.
