GLOUCESTER — The North Shore Arts Association is hosting "Synergy - A collective of 40 solo shows" from Sept. 25 to Oct. 30 at 11 Pirate's Lane.
The event features a unique collection of mini solo shows by 40 artists, including Newburyport native and Amesbury resident Christine Molitor Johnson, a juried member of the National Association of Women Artists in New York City, as well as several other art associations, including the Newburyport Art Association.
A reception for the artists will be held Oct. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
For more on Johnson's work: www.christinemolitorjohnson.com.
