As we start the month of December, we are certainly in the midst of the holiday season, which means it’s time for the Santa Motorcycle Ride. Santa will be receiving a police escort through the city on Tuesday, Dec. 7. He’ll be leaving the station around 4 p.m. and visiting as many neighborhoods as possible, finishing up around 7. Please check the Amesbury Police Facebook page for his route and location updates throughout the ride.
Although we seem to focus too much on the material parts of the season, it is an opportunity to share and be thankful. The “Season of Giving” is an important time for charitable organizations, which depend on your support. Today, many of these organizations need your help more than ever, so it’s crucial your donations go where they are needed. Sadly, criminals take advantage of the season as well and have little remorse for their actions. Before you send a donation, please do some research to assure your dollars make a difference.
While the daily mail delivery seems to be an endless stream of requests from around the globe, many local charities are committed to making our communities better places. We are blessed to have organizations like Our Neighbors’ Table, the Pettingill House, the Tough Warrior Princesses, North of Boston Cancer Resource, the Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc., Amesbury Holiday Program and Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, to name a few. In addition to helping our neighbors, we also have groups like the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society which helps take care of our furry friends. Since 1992, they have assisted over 133,000 cats, placed more than 23,000 into homes and provided spaying and neutering to tens of thousands of cats with their Catmobile program. We sometimes forget about groups like the Feline Rescue Society, based in Salisbury, but they appreciate your consideration and support as well.
So how do you know your donation is going to a real organization or into the hands of a con artist? It can be tough, especially when you engage in a conversation on the phone, so don’t. Too often fraudulent callers will keep you talking until you agree to send a donation, even negotiating an amount. They try to confuse you into believing your donation is helping a legitimate charity by using generic causes like veterans, pets, cancer, children and first responders. Most people want to help those in need and the con artists are well aware of that generosity. Telemarketers will also take a cut of their collections, reducing the actual amount headed to the charity. Any request for cash only or pre-paid credit cards should be considered a scam.
Email has become the preferred method of correspondence with many of us, of course, criminals use the system too. Disregard any unsolicited message asking for a donation, watch for warning signs like poor grammar and never click on an attachment. I’m not sure how they afford it but many scams are still delivered to your door through the US Mail each day. It’s OK to hit the delete button on your email, shred those envelopes and to hang up the phone. Be careful when providing a credit card number to assure your personal information doesn’t get into the wrong hands. Today, it’s impossible to support every charity; draft a budget and do some homework before making any donation.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired officer with the Amesbury Police Department.
