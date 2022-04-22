AMESBURY — There is no bell in All Saints Anglican Church’s bell tower and that is just how the congregation likes it. But the church likes its 1928 bell tower so much that it began work on a nearly $90,000 restoration of it this week.
Nesius Masonry Inc. President Patrick Nesius has been a mason for 14 years and performed some restoration work on the All Saints bell tower about six years ago.
Nesius said the bell tower stands at least 70 feet tall but the part between 50 feet to 70 feet had become extremely compromised.
“They had noticed there was a brick on the ground a couple of years ago, somebody went up onto the roof of that and realized that the parapet walls were caving in. They were just falling apart,” he said.-
All Saints’ pastor, the Rev. Justin Howard, said his congregation and many city residents have become fond of the bell-less bell tower, so the church set about raising roughly $90,000 to repair it last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic helped the fundraising effort in its own, unique way, Howard said.
“We had some great people from inside and outside of the church step up, we were doing online services and people from across the country gave to the rebuild of the tower. We had a lot of generous donors who stepped up and were able to cover the cost,” he said.
The fundraising effort was successful and, since Nesius’ Newburyport-based company had experience with the tower already, the church gave him a call once again and he has had six people working on it since Saturday.
The top of the bell tower is structurally unsound, according to Nesius, who said his workers are tearing the top 20 feet down to where a concrete cornice runs around it.
“An engineer found that the structure was sound from that point on and doesn’t need any work, so we will tear it down to that point and rebuild it 2 feet high with a peer on all four corners,” he said. “Then, it will have a recessed brick wall in between the peers. Then they will do a copper roof on it.”
The bell tower will eventually stand about 18 feet shorter than it previously did.
“We would have liked to rebuild the tower as it was but, finding the money to rebuild it, as well as the talent required to rebuild a tower like that is not something we had access to,” Howard said.
The church also intends to use some of the money it has saved by leaving the bell tower a little shorter with the creation of a summer art camp as well as a community garden to be used for a free fall farmers market.
“Why rebuild a bell tower that houses no bell when you can use that money to serve the community?” Howard asked.
Amesbury Innovation High School leases the church’s school building and the bell tower work was specifically timed to coincide with spring break this week.
Good masons are few and far between, according to Howard, who praised the work of Nesius and company.
“They are on target and doing a great job. They have been super-responsive and accommodating and we have been really happy with them,” he said.
Howard also said he believes the project will be completed by the end of the month.
“Their safety protocols are fantastic and I think they are moving along at a good clip,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.