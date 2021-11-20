SALISBURY – A 39-year-old Amesbury woman riding a bicycle on Folly Mill Road was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night, police said.
Chief Thomas W. Fowler said the bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Rebecca Bartczak,39, of Amesbury.
Fowler said his officers responded to a 911 call at 11:16 p.m. Friday about a fatal crash involving a vehicle. When police arrived they determined a woman had been riding a bicycle and was struck by a passing pick-up truck that was carrying a small camper.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the truck involved was carrying a small camper, which dislodged after the crash. The vehicle left the scene but was located in Kensington, New Hampshire, by Hampton Falls police 30 minutes later.
This case remains under investigation by the Salisbury Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, New Hampshire State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone who may have information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Salisbury Police Sgt. Keith Forget, 978-465-3121.
