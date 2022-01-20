AMESBURY — The Board of Health declined to impose an indoor public mask mandate Thursday night.
The city ordered a mask mandate in all municipal buildings in December but the order does not include private facilities such as local businesses.
Earlier this month, the City Council adopted a resolution asking the board to consider implementing an indoor mask mandate for all public venues through Feb. 1.
The board met virtually Thursday night and voted 4-1 against imposing a mandate. Kaitlyn Ziegler was the only member to vote for the measure.
Ziegler said she works as a nurse practitioner in schools and thinks that masks provide good protection against COVID-19.
"Being in a classroom where it is just really hard to keep them all apart, I feel like a mask is kind of the best shield at that point," Ziegler said. "Also, just as a front-line worker, if you are at your work and you don't have the ability to leave the space, wearing a mask shows respect to me and then to the others that I am with."
Chairman Matthew Steinel said he was concerned about the timing of a mandate.
"Feb. 1 is 10 days away," Steinel said. "If we were to decide to pass a mask mandate tonight, we then have to find a way to get this information out to the businesses and make sure that everybody is informed."
Steinel also voiced concern about the ability to enforce a mandate.
"Who enforces it? I don't know," board member Ann McKay said.
Fire Chief and Public Health Director Ken Berkenbush told the board that he believes a mask mandate would be unenforceable.
"I don't want to call it a paper tiger, but it's a paper tiger," Berkenbush said. "All of these things such as the masks, hand sanitizer, the vaccine are available now. I think it is incumbent upon people to make the choice that is proper for them."
Board member Robin Beeley did not support the mask mandate and shared her experience working in a large hospital.
"We're not seeing a surge of the unmasked, we are seeing a surge of the unvaccinated," Beeley said.
Steinel said he believes the board has no legal authority to institute a mask mandate.
"Essentially, we could do what the City Council did with a nonbinding resolution that recommends masking, recommends businesses consider masking," Steinel said. "But, as far as requiring it and enforcing it, I think that we would need to see the language of what we are imposing upon our businesses and citizens before we can vote on it and we don't have that at this time."
Steinel, however, gave board members a chance to vote on whether they would support a mandate and the measure failed 4-1.
