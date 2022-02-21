AMESBURY — Students will have a choice to leave their masks at home when they return from school vacation next week after the School Committee voted 6-0 to lift the state’s mask mandate Friday.
The state will, however, lift its mask mandate Feb. 28 but it has left the ultimate decision on whether to go mask optional up to individual school committees.
Students at Amesbury High School were allowed to take off their masks Thursday after reaching a COVID-19 vaccination rate of more than over 80% and winning state and School Committee approval to do so Wednesday.
But the committee wanted to meet once again to fine-tune its mask policies before voting 6-0 during a quick, virtual meeting Friday. Member Gaye Smith was not present.
The committee’s vote places on the record the choice for the district’s elementary, middle and Innovation High schools to go mask optional when they return from February vacation.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said Friday that face coverings are still recommended in school buildings for people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19, as well as those who are immunocompromised.
“Otherwise, individuals who are vaccinated are not required to wear a mask but they may do so if they desire,” Gove said. “Students and staff returning from a five-day quarantine following a positive COVID test must follow strict mask use, other than while eating, drinking or outside. and conduct active monitoring of symptoms through Day 10 of exposure.”
Gove added that face coverings will also be required in all school health offices, as well as while on school transportation. School bus transit operates under federal guidelines, which require that masks or face coverings be worn.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee that she would post a letter on the district’s website informing families that masks will be optional beginning Feb. 28.
Although no letter could be found on the district website Monday, there was a pop-up alert informing visitors of the mask mandate change.
