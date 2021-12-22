AMESBURY — The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce’s WE: Women Envision committee is kicking off the new year with the return of its Vision Board Mixer.
“We experimented with this event in January 2020 and had a waiting list due to the amount of interest,” said Sharon Kartiganer, owner of Sharon K Design and a member of the committee. “It’s exciting to bring it back and create a networking opportunity where local professionals can also think about their goals for 2022.”
The Vision Board Mixer is scheduled for Jan. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gametime Lanes & Entertainment, 84 Haverhill Road. Guests will be provided with materials so they can make their own vision board that lays out their personal and professional hopes and goals for the year ahead.
“This is an easy way to get our professional community together without the pressure that can often come with networking events,” said Laura Kozlowski, a photographer and member of the committee. “I like that it creates an opportunity to learn more about each other in a more meaningful way.”
The event will offer dessert and a cash bar while Chris Morency of Newburyport Bank leads the group in developing a vision board.
“We’re grateful for the partnership of both Newburyport Bank and Chris in helping bring this event back,” Kartiganer said in a press release.
Morency said he is excited to return.
“Life can be so busy that we forget to take time to truly reflect on our own goals,” Morency said. “What I love about leading this type of activity is that the primary focus is yourself, and there is so much opportunity for people to talk to one another about themselves that has deeper meaning than just the traditional handshake while networking.”
Tickets are $15 for Amesbury Chamber of Commerce members while nonmembers can attend for $25. Guests are asked to wear a mask if they have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. To reserve a space, visit the events page on www.AmesburyChamber.com. Space is limited.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 978-388-3178 or email info@amesburychamber.com.
