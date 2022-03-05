AMESBURY — Six years and one Industrial History Center later, the executive director of the Amesbury Carriage Museum has announced his upcoming retirement.
John Mayer was brought on as the executive director of the Amesbury Carriage Museum in February of 2016. He quickly began focusing on moving the museum from its small, Market Square office space with the Chamber of Commerce to the full, public facility that it has in the Upper Millyard today.
"He is probably the singular reason why we are where we are today,” museum board member Peter Hoyt said of Mayer. "He has kept his eye on the opening of the Industrial History Center all along. If something needed to be done, he was never averse to getting it done himself."
The Amesbury Carriage Museum initially had plans to open a museum at 29 Water St., that focused on the city’s carriage-making history.
But, it was Mayer’s insistence that the city had much more to celebrate than carriages that, according to Hoyt, began moving the museum toward its current home in donated space in the Amesbury Industrial Supply building in the Upper Millyard.
"We also have a history of industrial, textile, boat, hat, automotive and nail manufacturing," Hoyt said. "There are so many, different things that make this community rich, historically."
The Industrial History Center opened to the public last fall after the museum raised roughly $935,000 in a capital campaign.
The new museum tells the story of the manufacturing history of Amesbury and features a 50-foot, orientation exhibit which includes representative displays of steam engines and grist mills, as well as stone tools made by Indigenous peoples.
"I feel really proud about that. There is an entire arc of human activity represented there," Mayer said.
Mayer let the board of directors know of his upcoming retirement in January and the museum posted for a new executive director soon after.
Although he did not give an exact date when he will retire, the 67-year-oldmuseum professional added that he intends to spend some time traveling with his wife, Debora. He also said that he intends to continue to volunteer for the Amesbury Carriage Museum.
"I think I made a difference, at least I hope I did," Mayer said.
Mayer thanked numerous board members and volunteers for their help along the way, including educators Hoyt, Bruce McBrien, Paul Jancewicz and Amy Mitchell, as well as Amesbury Industrial Supply owner Greg Jardis, former Gould Insurance owner Jay Gould and ARC Technologies founder Dan Healey.
"We really have had hundreds of people help us out,” he said.
Mayer worked as the curator of museum collections for the Maine Historical Society for 13 years before coming to Amesbury in 2016. He also has experience as the curator for the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, N.H., and was also the director of the Manchester, N. H., Historic Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.