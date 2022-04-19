Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain this morning. Then some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.