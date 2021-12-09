AMESBURY — The city is in the market for a new chief financial officer since Angel Wills announced she is moving on to do the same job in Haverhill.
Wills is a city native and 1993 Amesbury High School graduate who succeeded Jim Lynch as the city’s CFO in 2019. Her last day will be Jan. 14.
Wills appeared before the City Council during a special meeting Tuesday and said it was a pleasure to work in her hometown.
“I absolutely enjoyed my time here in Amesbury,” Wills said. “This was the town that I grew up in, so it was an honor and a privilege to be back and to serve in this capacity.”
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email to her staff that Wills leaves some big shoes to fill.
“Angel has been an incredible asset to our leadership team, guiding us through the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and helping us achieve financial stability that we haven’t seen in years,” Gove said.
Wills earned $127,500 in fiscal 2022. Communications director Caitlin Thayer said the city expects to advertise for a new CFO starting at roughly $120,000 a year.
Gove said in a text to The Daily News that she is willing to take the time to find the right replacement for Wills.
“Angel has been a wonderful CFO for Amesbury and it’s a big loss for us with her leaving,” Gove said. “I’m certainly worried about hiring, this is a tough position to hire for and we’re in a tough market.
“I’m willing to take the time to find the right person, someone with strong municipal experience who has been a CFO before,” she added. “I want to make sure we find the right person to join our leadership team and help us continue to make positive progress.”
Wills worked as the finance director and town accountant in Tyngsboro and also in Wenham prior to arriving in Amesbury.
“This choice was motivated by an exciting career opportunity inspired by professional growth and ambition,” she said in an email. “I wholeheartedly support the direction and the vision of Mayor Gove and I continue to look forward to seeing the city thrive under her leadership.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
