AMESBURY — The City Council approved a $71.3 million operating budget for fiscal 2023 in an 8-1 vote Tuesday night.
"And we have a budget," council President Nicholas Wheeler announced.
Mayor Kassandra Gove proposed the $71.3 million budget last month. It is an increase of $2 million, or 2.95%, in last year's allocation.
A homeowner with property valued at $480,218 – the average residential assessment in Amesbury – can now expect to pay an additional $329 in annual property taxes.
Gove's budget proposal included $35 million for public schools, which the School Committee reduced by $477,589 from its original, $35.5 million proposed budget.
At-Large Councilor Steve Stanganelli cast the council's only dissenting vote on the budget Tuesday night. He said a 1.68% increase in the school budget is "a paltry addition and, in my opinion, pathetic in comparison to what other districts are receiving, especially regional schools."
Stanganelli lamented the rising cost of health care benefits for city employees. He recommended that Amesbury consider regionalizing its school district or begin discussing a change in the formula used to determine the cost for sending students to Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
District 1 Councilor Jonathan Hickok applauded Gove and city department heads for lowering the budget by $1 million but said decreasing state aid and increasing local property taxes are becoming an unsustainable model.
District 3 Councilor Roger Deschenes agreed.
"The mayor and all of the department heads I think made an extraordinary effort in presenting us with a belt-tightening budget and I applaud them for it," he said. "But, the way we tax at the local level and the lack of support from the state is unsustainable."
At-Large Councilor Adrienne Lennon expressed her concern that the school district has been using elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding to make ends meet.
Lennon said she would like to see more open dialogue between the City Council and the School Committee in the future.
"I don't want to see the other shoe drop in a way that is really painful for Amesbury School District students and families," she added. "I'm hopeful there is a three-year plan to absorb that because, of course, next year is going to be even a little bit harder."
Residents Amy Clinard and Jennifer Rocco-Runnion have started an online petition on behalf of an informal parents group, Amesbury School Parents for Inclusion Restorative Justice & Equity, and approached the City Council in May to request the addition of a diversity, equity and inclusion program director for the school district.
The average pay for a diversity director in Massachusetts is $106,015 a year, according to Ziprecruiter.com.
Although the potential school administrative position received initial support from Stanganelli and Deschenes, the School Committee made no moves to add the line item and it was not part of the City Council's final vote Tuesday evening.
