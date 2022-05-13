AMESBURY — The City Council voted to double its monthly workload by approving a plan Tuesday night to meet twice a month.
The City Council has traditionally met on the second Tuesday of every month. But the board voted 8-1 to added another regularly scheduled meeting on the fourth Tuesday, with at-large Councilor Steve Stanganelli voting against the measure.
The council also voted 8-1, with Stanganelli opposed, to create three three-member subcommittees − Budget and Finance, Ordinance and Administration, as well as Planning and Development.
Council President Nicholas Wheeler said Wednesday that the Budget and Finance Subcommittee will replace the nine-member Finance Committee, the Ordinance and Administration Subcommittee will address administration and policy items that might come from the mayor’s office, and the Planning and Development Subcommittee will focus on planning issues, zoning changes and land use.
District 2 Councilor Anthony Rinaldi told the council that he had recently received positive feedback about the scheduling change from the Chamber of Commerce.
“They were very impressed and very happy to see the city moving forward, faster,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
