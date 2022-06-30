AMESBURY — A local city councilor said he was taking a stand by refusing to rise to his feet during the Pledge of Allegiance on Tuesday night, following a controversial ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The City Council gathered for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall and when the meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, at-Large Councilor Steve Stanganelli declined to stand. He also asked council President Nicholas Wheeler and City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom to remove his name from the rotation for leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Stanganelli said he could not stand in good conscience for the pledge after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday.
He said the court’s decision has put roughly half of his constituency at risk.
“Bodily autonomy is, or should be, a universal right not left to elected or unelected state officials,” he said. “The same constituents are now at risk here and at home as efforts to impose a national ban begin to play out. Even if that doesn’t happen, they are at risk if they choose to go to school or college or work elsewhere.”
Stanganelli added that he is also concerned about the Supreme Court potentially threatening same-sex and interracial marriages.
“Those who know me know that the Constitution is my North Star,” he said. “And, in taking an oath for this office, I pledge to support the Constitution, the state constitution and this city’s charter. I shall do that in any capacity I can as long as I can. But I shall not stand for this and for these reasons, shall not stand for this flag in this council.”
Stanganelli concluded by saying he is a former Boy Scout and a Scout parent who learned the importance of performing duty to others from the organization.
But it’s those same values that Stanganelli said are keeping him from being silent. He received applause from residents in attendance Tuesday night.
“It pains me to say this,” he said.
Stanganelli said Wednesday that he will continue to sit during the pledge for the foreseeable future.
“I believe in standing up by sitting down,” he said.
Stanganelli also said he has a duty to protect and help his fellow citizens, public servant or not.
“I don’t want to add to the divisiveness in the country but, as an active citizen, I feel that this is the least that I can do to register my protest about what is occurring in this country,” he said.
District 3 Councilor Roger Deschenes led the council in the Pledge of Allegiance on Tuesday. But earlier in the evening, Deschenes also voiced his displeasure with the Supreme Court decision.
Deschenes said he believed that the final phrase of the Pledge of Allegiance, “with liberty and justice for all,” no longer applies to roughly half the people in the room, to which at-Large Councilor Adrienne Lennon interjected, “To me!”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.