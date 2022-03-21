BYFIELD — It may have taken over two years to pull off, but Amesbury Community Theatre is ready to lift the curtain on its performance of “Grease” at the Byfield Community Arts Center beginning Friday.
Michelle Spadafora is the owner and artistic director of Amesbury Community Theater and said that she had to travel a long road to bring “Grease” to life.
Rehearsals for the 1950s-era musical began in January of 2020 but a flood in the company’s Amesbury rehearsal space prompted a quick retreat that became a 16-month delay, thanks to the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The plan was to open ‘Grease,’ Then all of the schools shut down and the venue wasn’t safe. So we had to cancel and hope for the best,” Spadafora said.
But Spadafora‘s dream of bringing Danny Zuko (Ryan Ducrow) and Sandy Olsson (Laurel Ballantyne) to life was able to continue, thanks in part to donated rehearsal space in the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport where rehearsals began once again in December.
The show will be performed at the Byfield Community Art Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. A 2 p.m. matinee will also take place on Sunday, March 27.
Tickets are $22.50 for reserved seats and $20 for general admission. Call Marie at the box office at 978-518-7752.
The theater will be staged as a Rydell High School reunion according to Spadafora, who said audience members may bump into some cast members while heading to their seats.
“I can’t believe we’re headed for a performance,” Spadafora said.
Amesbury High School senior Hannah Balaan has been working with Amesbury Community Theater since she was age 8, and is playing Pink Lady (and beauty school dropout), “Frenchie.”
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School senior Peyton Searles started her career with the company when she was 7 and will be playing Pink Lady “Jan.”
The two young ladies are the production’s only consistent cast members over the past two years.
Searles said she is excited but also very sad about finally getting “Grease” up on stage.
“This place is like my second family, so closing night is going to be very, very difficult. But, you’ve got to move on,” Searles said.
Searles is headed off to Bridgewater State University to study human resources management and sociology in the fall, while Balaan said she will be attending Wheaton College where she hopes to study art history with a theater minor.
“It really is like everything has come to fruition in the end,” Balaan said. “It also feels like it has been so long since I did a proper musical.”
Spadafora said that she will miss her a long-time cast members but knows that they “will be going to go out with a bang.”
