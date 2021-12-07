AMESBURY — Renee Terry loves to make cookies and cakes so much that she’s making a whole life of it and will bring her expertise to the Food Network on Thursday.
Terry founded her bakery business, Sweet Cheeks by Renee, in her parents’ Haverhill basement soon after her first child was born in 2015.
“I really do it all,” Terry said. “My husband does some baking for me but, this is it. I’m a cookie artist, cake artist and confection artist. I really don’t consider myself a baker, though. Although I do bake, it’s the art that people really know me for.”
The mother of two now works from her Amesbury home and has spent the past few years trying out to be a contestant on the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” She will compete on the reality show Thursday at 9 p.m.
“They ended up reaching out to me this year,” Terry said. “So I had about two weeks to prepare and headed down for Knoxville, Tennessee.”
“Christmas Cookie Challenge,” hosted by Eddie Jackson and Ree Drummond, pits five cookie artists from across the country in a contest to create the best holiday-themed cookies, eventually culminating in a 15-inch ugly Christmas sweater cookie.
“The first challenge is to create six cookies,” Terry said. “The first three have to be a gift to Santa Claus and the others had to be Santa using his gift.”
Although she couldn’t go into details about her upcoming TV appearance, Terry said she had a great time on the show.
“We had a contestant from New York, we had someone from California, someone from New Jersey,” she said. “We were all very supportive of each other. It wasn’t one of those things where we were all sitting there, being mad at each other and trying to make each other lose. It was very supportive and we really just made sure that everyone was at their best.”
The televised baking contest will take place in a single hourlong episode Thursday.
“It was a great experience,” she said. “It was very stressful and overwhelming but, I learned a lot about my skills and skill set. It also kind of forced me outside of my comfort zone of just my little house with my two children. That also helped me to push myself on a national level with four other amazing cookie artists.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
