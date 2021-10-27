AMESBURY — The city could be carved into two state House districts if the state Legislature’s current redistricting plans take hold in 2023.
The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting has been working on redrawing the Massachusetts House and Senate districts based on the 2020 Census count.
The proposed district changes are aimed at ensuring more minority representation in certain regions with the establishment of majority minority districts.
According to state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, most of his first Essex District territory would remain the same, with Newburyport, Salisbury and most of Amesbury. But redistricting would add the town of Merrimac and take away Amesbury’s District 1 — which runs from the Newburyport border to West Newbury along Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road — and Amesbury’s District 6, which includes most of the downtown.
“I live in District 2 in Amesbury, so I will remain the state rep there,” Kelcourse said. “I would keep Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Amesbury and lose districts 1 and 6. I will also keep all of Salisbury and Newburyport and also gain all of Merrimac.”
Kelcourse said that he was one of the 158 House members who approved the redistricting plan on Oct. 21.
“I would love to keep Amesbury together but it was done in such a way as to make sure that all the districts throughout the state of Massachusetts were fairly represented and it was the right thing to do,” Kelcourse said.
State Rep. Lenny Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, represents the Second Essex District which includes Boxford, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury, Georgetown, Groveland and parts of Haverhill. Mirra was the one dissenting House vote on Oct. 21.
“There is an inherent conflict of interest with sitting office holders picking their own districts,” Mirra said. “That is my problem. When we do that, we are always going to do it in a way that protects ourselves and perpetuates our power so that we stay in office. That is wrong and that is where my opposition comes from.”
Mirra said his Second Essex District would lose Groveland, Boxford, Merrimac and Haverhill, while gaining Rowley, Ipswich, Hamilton and a section of Topsfield.
Mirra had initially been slated to receive District 1 and 6 of Amesbury as well as West Newbury and Groveland, but those sections will now go to 14th Essex District state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, thanks to an amendment she and Mirra co-authored.
The state Legislature has set a tentative Nov. 8 deadline to approve the new House and Senate district maps. If approved, the redistricting plan would go before Gov. Charlie Baker, to go into effect in January 2023.
Mirra maintains the voters should pick their own districts, not their elected representatives.
“A lot of other states have figured this out and that is why they have created independent commissions,” he said. “This is what always happens when politicians pick their own districts. They will do it in a way that keeps them in power. That’s my problem.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
